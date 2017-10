Firefighters battle blaze that spread to 3 buildings in Fuller Park

Firefighters battled a blaze that started in a vacant building and spread to two neighboring buildings early Sunday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire started about 4:35 a.m. on the second floor of the vacant two-and-a-half-story building in the 4400 block of South Princeton, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The blaze spread to the buildings on both the north and south side, but was brought under control by 5 a.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.