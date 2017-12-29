Firefighters battle Far South Side blaze

Crews battled a blaze early Friday in the Far South Side Hegewisch neighborhood. | Chicago Fire Media

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a blaze at a Hegewisch neighborhood building on the Far South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., crews had two handlines going to fighting the fire at the 1.5-story building in the 13500 block of South Buffalo, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Due to the volume of the fire, crews had to attack the fire from the building’s exterior rather than from inside, according to the fire department.

As of about 4:50 a.m., no one had been injured, the fire department said.

The fire’s cause and origin was unknown.