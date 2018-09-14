Firefighters responding to tire fire at Ozinga rail terminals on Far South Side

Firefighters douse a tire fire at an industrial area in the 11700 block of South Torrance Avenue. | Fire Media Affairs

A plume of black smoke could be seen rising Friday afternoon from an industrial area on the Far South Side after a pile of tires caught fire.

Firefighters responded about 1:45 p.m. to the fire at the Ozinga Midwest Marine and Rail Terminals in the 11700 block of South Torrance Avenue, according to Fire Media Affairs.

No injuries have been reported.