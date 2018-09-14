09/14/2018, 02:47pm
Firefighters responding to tire fire at Ozinga rail terminals on Far South Side
Firefighters douse a tire fire at an industrial area in the 11700 block of South Torrance Avenue. | Fire Media Affairs
A plume of black smoke could be seen rising Friday afternoon from an industrial area on the Far South Side after a pile of tires caught fire.
Firefighters responded about 1:45 p.m. to the fire at the Ozinga Midwest Marine and Rail Terminals in the 11700 block of South Torrance Avenue, according to Fire Media Affairs.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters at the scene of a tire fire Friday at an industrial area on the Far South Side. | Fire Media Affairs
Black smoke rises Friday afternoon at an industrial area on the Far South Side. | Justin Jackson | Sun-Times