Footprints in snow lead cops, K-9 to teen burglary suspect in Montgomery

A 16-year-old boy is facing burglary charges after police followed his footprints in the snow to an open window in west suburban Montgomery.

Someone called authorities to report a suspicious person jumping fences and going onto rear patios about 11 a.m. near Melrose Avenue and Lebanon Street in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Responding officers found footprints in the snow and followed them to the back of a home with an open window in the 1200 block of Lebanon in Montgomery, police said.

Multiple officers and a police dog named Kato “took positions around the home” until the boy, who did not live in the house, looked out a window and saw Kato barking at him, police said. The boy then came out of the house and surrendered to the officers.

Kato’s barking also woke up a 30-year-old man who lived in the home and was not aware of the burglary, police said.

The boy was charged with residential burglary, theft and criminal trespass, according to Montgomery police. He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.