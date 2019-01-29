Fran Spielman Show: Breaking down Solis’ role in the Burke investigation

Retiring Ald. Danny Solis (25th) became publicly embroiled in the federal corruption case against Ald. Edward Burke (14th) last week when the Sun-Times reported that Solis cooperated with investigators and secretly recorded more than a dozen conversations over the last two years with the powerful former chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee.

A new report by the Sun-Times on Tuesday details what prompted Solis to turn informant after coming under the scrutiny of federal investigators.

During the federal investigation of Solis — in which he was caught on a wiretap and video surveillance — the feds learned a wealth of information about the outgoing Zoning Committee chairman. The feds allege that he exchanged official government acts for sex acts, Viagra, campaign contributions and a free weekend at an Indiana farm that was previously owned by Oprah Winfrey, according to a 2016 federal court affidavit obtained by the Sun-Times.

Facing the evidence amassed by the feds, Solis ultimately agreed to wear a wire to ensnare Burke.

City Hall reporter Fran Spielman and fellow Sun-Times staffers Tim Novak and Mark Brown discussed the new developments and the Burke investigation’s potential impact on the fast-approaching mayoral election.

