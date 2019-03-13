Franklin Street Bridge closes Wednesday for testing

The Franklin Street Bridge will temporarily close Wednesday morning for testing morning ahead of the spring boating season.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Chicago Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Drivers traveling north are advised to use LaSalle Street as an alternative, the department said.

Other planned closures include the Harrison Street Bridge on Thursday and the Van Buren Street bridge on Friday.