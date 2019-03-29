Boy, 17, critically wounded in Gage Park shooting

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:55 p.m., the 17-year-old was walking in the 3500 block of West 58th Street when four males jumped out of a black SUV and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck twice in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No arrests have been made.