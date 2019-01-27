Garage burglaries reported in Logan Square, Hermosa: police

Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about a trio of garage break-ins this month in the Hermosa and Logan Square neighborhoods.

The burglar or burglars entered through a side door before swiping items inside the garages, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 2100 block of North Keystone Avenue;

between 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 5:45 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 1800 block of North Harding Avenue; and

between 1 and 3 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 1800 block of North Harding Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.