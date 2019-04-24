Garages at risk after burglaries reported in Cragin

Cragin residents on the Northwest Side are being advised to secure their garages following reports of several burglaries in the area in April.

The burglar entered each garage through the side door and made off with tools, cash and car parts and accessories, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The burglar was able to enter each garage without doing much damage to the doors, police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 4 p.m., April 1 in the 4900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;

About 9:05 p.m., April 1 in the 4900 block of West Deming Place;

About 12:01 a.m., April 2 in the 4900 block of West Deming Place;

About 10 p.m., April 5 in the 4900 block of West Schubert Avenue; and

About 11 p.m., April 5 in the 4900 block of West Schubert Avenue.

No description of the burglar is available, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.