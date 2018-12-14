Gas tax, the Bears and FBI raids: These are the stories that mattered in Chicago

Former Obama advisor handicaps mayoral race

CNN’s David Axelrod, also the co-founder and director of the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago, sat down with the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman to discuss the wide-open race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Axelrod says he “got out of the prediction business” after being blindsided by Donald Trump’s campaign success, but here’s what he had to say: https://bit.ly/2BjlIYy.

Emanuel says 30-cents gas hike needed

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined forces with suburban mayors to call for a 20- to 30-cents-a-gallon increase in the state’s gasoline tax to bankroll sorely needed mass transit and road improvements, Fran Spielman reported Tuesday. Here’s why Emanuel says Illinois has been “stuck in neutral” since 1990: https://bit.ly/2LjhxRc.

Burke’s top aide gets feds visit before raid

Shortly before FBI agents raided the offices of Ald. Edward M. Burke, they knocked on the door of the alderman’s top political aide, reporters Tim Novak and Fran Spielman reported. Peter Andrews Jr. hasn’t been charged with any crime, but here’s the latest on Burke: https://bit.ly/2rAepHg.

Bears could strike blow to rivalry with NFC North title

If the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, they would clinch their first NFC North title in eight years, Patrick Finkley reported. Here’s what wide receiver Anthony Miller said that depicts a rookie’s grasp of the depth of the rivalry: https://bit.ly/2BjnEQU.

Woman slain in ‘unforgivable’ domestic violence case

Jasmine Marie Johnson had been trying to leave her increasingly abusive boyfriend when she was killed, Alice Yin reported. Derrell Sikes is accused of shooting and killing her before turning his gun on himself. Read more about this “unforgivable” act: https://bit.ly/2EmPZbZ.