It’s ‘Mission complete’ for Sully, Bush’s service dog

This Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 photo, Sully, President George H.W. Bush's service dog lies in front of his casket in Houston. The 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. (Evan Sisley/Office George H.W. Bush via AP)

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog remains loyal to his master — even in death.

Sully is being featured in his own tribute, seen Sunday lying in front of the 41st president’s flag-draped casket.

And the yellow Labrador retriever stood watch Monday as a joint services military honor guard carried the coffin during a departure ceremony to Washington D. C from Ellington Field in Houston.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath posted a picture Sunday of Sully with the caption, “Mission complete. #Remembering41.”

As of Monday afternoon, the post had been retweeted 59,701 times and liked by 231,556 Twitter users.

Bush died Friday at his home in Houston at 94.

The former president came back to Washington for a final time Monday.

Sent off from Bush’s beloved Texas with a 21-gun salute, his casket was carried to Andrews Air Force Base outside the capital city aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One.

He will be honored during several public and private events in Houston and Washington before his burial Thursday in Texas.

Bush received Sully in June from America’s VetDogs nonprofit organization. The president had a form of Parkinson’s disease, and Sully could open doors, pick up items and summon help.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Sully will return to America’s VetDogs in New York and then join the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.