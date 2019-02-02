Girl, 10, missing from Austin

Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who is missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Angiliecia Williams was reported missing after she left her home about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne Street and did not come home, Chicago police said.

Williams is described as a 5-foot black girl weighing about 90 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray Chicago Bulls T-shirt, turquoise tights and black shoes. She may be carrying a pink backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.