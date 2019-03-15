Girl, 13, missing from Hermosa

A 13-year-old has been reported missing form the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Desiray Diaz was last seen Tuesday in the area of Kostner and Fullerton avenues, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Diaz is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 140 pounds and has black hair, police said.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.