Girl, 15, missing from Grand Crossing

Police are looking for a for a girl who has been missing for five days from the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Delilah Foster, 15, was last seen Monday in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street, according to Chicago police.

Foster is described as a 4-foot-8 black girl weighing about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white polo that says “Gary Coleman,” khaki pants and black shoes. She was carrying a gray and blue Puma backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8380.