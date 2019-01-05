Girl, 15, missing from West Humboldt Park may be in Chicago Lawn

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for four days from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side and may be in the South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Leidy Calderon-Rojas was last seen Tuesday in the 4400 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.

Calderon-Rojas is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic girl weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower and the date “August 9, 1980” on her left hand, police said.

She was last seen wearing a thin black coat, a gray shirt and white pants with holes in them, police said.

She is known to frequent the 6100 block of South Whipple Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.