Girl, 16, missing from Hyde Park for over 2 months

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side for more than two months.

Daquata Shannon was last seen on April 4 in the 500 block of East 50th Place, according to Chicago Police.

Shannon is described as a 4-foot-9 black girl weighing about 150 pounds, police said.

She is known to frequent the area of West 56th Street and South Emerald Avenue Emerald in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.