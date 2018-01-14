Girl, 16, reported missing from Grand Crossing

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week from the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Destiny Quinn was last seen Monday and was reported missing from the 1300 block of East 72nd Street, Chicago Police said.

Quinn is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, navy blue polo shirt and khaki pants. She may be carrying a blue-green and white book bag.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.