Girl, 17, shot inside vehicle in Humboldt Park

A 17-year-old girl was wounded after a person shot up a vehicle she was riding inside Saturday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:25 p.m., her 20-year-old boyfriend was driving her in the 3200 block of West Beach when someone on the sidewalk shot at their vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The 17-year-old was struck in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.