Girl, 5, abducted from Little Village

Alma Villalobos (left) was taken by her biological mother Susette Reynosa (right) | Chicago police

Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who was abducted Saturday afternoon from the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

Alma Villalobos was taken about noon by her biological mother, 22-year-old Susette Reynosa. The two were last seen in the 3700 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.

Reynosa has no custodial rights, police said.

Villalobos was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a green skirt, silver shoes and a white necklace. Her mother was last seen wearing a blue denim romper, police said.

They were seen getting into a white Pontiac Aztec SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8380.