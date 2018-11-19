Girl missing from Elmhurst may be in Wisconsin: authorities

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old girl who ran away last week from northwest suburban Elmhurst.

Amanda Perrier was last seen about 10 a.m. Wednesday leaving York High School, 355 St. Charles Road in Elmhurst, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Perrier was described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound girl with long red hair, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans with a ripped knee and white Vans shoes.

Police do not believe she has a cellphone and said she may be in Wisconsin.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call Det. David Chiesa at (630) 407-2364.