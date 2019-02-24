Teen shot dead in Gresham: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

About 9 p.m., the boy was arguing with two males he knew in an apartment in the 800 block of West 77th Street when someone shot him, Chicago police said.

The teen was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.