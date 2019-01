Man shot during argument in Gresham

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was arguing with another person about 10:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South May Street when the person fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his leg and taken to Christ Medical Center, police said. The shooter left the scene in a Nissan Altima, according to police. No one was in custody.