Grocery store finally coming to South Shore site of shuttered Dominick’s

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) has spent the last five years pressuring Mayor Rahm Emanuel to summon the CEOs of major grocery chains to a meeting and demand that somebody — anybody — fill the gaping hole that Dominick’s left behind in 2013.

On Friday, the squeaky wheel finally got oiled in a way that will bring desperately-needed shopping choices to South Shore.

Shop & Save has signed a letter of intent to open a new grocery store in Jeffery Plaza, 2101 E. 71st St., in the vacant space that Dominick’s left behind.

The new store is expected to offer the full array of bakery, meat and seafood as well as fruits, vegetables and fresh dairy products.

The sale is expected to be completed within six months, with construction to follow. A tax-increment-financing (TIF) subsidy is “expected, but not finalized.” City Hall refused to say how much.

Hairston could not be reached for comment.

The long-awaited announcement comes nine months after the Community Development Commission agreed to acquire the South Shore site and put the property out to bid for the second time in three years.

The CDC and the City Council took a similar vote in 2014 only to have the Department of Planning and Development come up empty when it issued a request-for-qualifications and no viable buyers emerged.

Property owner Jeffrey Plaza Investment LLC subsequently started working with City Hall and “presenting possible tenants.” That prompted the city to hold off on acquiring the nine-acre, 113,000-square-foot site.

In June 2015, the owner put the shopping center up for sale for $19.5 million. Jeffrey Plaza LLC subsequently sub-divided the site to make way for a fitness club.

The process of attracting a buyer was then restarted in hopes of filling the desperate need for a grocery store in South Shore.

“We have not seen the type of progress that needs to occur,” Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman said on that day.

Prior to the vote to begin again, CDC Vice-Chair Shirley Newsome said he can “understand why” the South Shore site has remained stubbornly vacant while replacements have been found for every other shuttered Dominick’s store in Chicago.

“It is very lacking in a number of areas. It is not well-maintained. It is a haven for criminal activity. There is a lot that goes on on that particular site that I see. I’m there frequently. There is not the kind of interest or investment on the part of the owner that needs to occur,” Newsome said.

South Shore resident Susan Campbell, director of planning and development for Cook County, called the property pivotal to revitalize a 71st Street corridor with one million square feet of commercial space, 52 percent of it vacant.

“Otherwise, all of the efforts to try and bring about positive change on this street will be in vain,” Campbell told the CDC.

“The continued growth of vacant storefronts, coupled with absentee property owners, has yielded a challenging and now a dangerous environment. An increase in crime is now being felt in nearby surrounding residential areas in the form of property theft, carjackings, assaults with weapons and a serious drug trade.”

Over the years, Hairston had been increasingly vocal about her displeasure with Emanuel’s efforts to attract a new grocery store to South Shore.

“It’s very difficult for the mayor to say he’s doing enough when he’s announcing grocery stores all over everywhere except in the place that needs it the most,” Hairston said in 2014.

“He knows people. He could do more . . . It says that he doesn’t care. I want him to use the power that he has as mayor . . . to spur economic development in South Shore, just as he’s done in the South Loop.”

Friday’s results are the ones that Hairston predicted on the day the CDC agreed to acquire the site and put it out to bid — again.

On that day, Hairston said the property owner had asked for and been granted more time, with the support of area residents, but their patience had run out.

“The community has since changed its mind and wants to see things move. We’re taking a more aggressive approach,” she said then.