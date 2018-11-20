Group stealing from semi-trucks while drivers sleep at Brighton Park gas station

Police are warning residents of three recent thefts from semi-truck trailers parked at a gas station in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

In three incidents, a group of five males have arrived at Thorntons gas station at 3450 South California Avenue in three silver vehicles and stolen from truck trailers while truck drivers were sleeping late at night, police said.

The thefts occurred:

Late at night on Oct. 24 or early in the morning on Oct. 25;

Late at night on Nov. 7;

Late at night on Nov. 14 or early in the morning on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.