‘Hamilton’ exhibition postpones Chicago opening

Fans of “Hamilton” the musical will have to wait a little longer to experience “Hamilton: The Exhibition,” the immersive experience that was originally scheduled to debut in Chicago Nov. 17 at Northerly Island.

Producers announced late Monday that the exhibit will now open April 6, 2019.

“As we continued to develop the experience over the last three months we were presented with both exciting new opportunities and unique challenges, the combination of which have led us to postpone the opening. In short, we need a little more time to get this right!,” said Jeffrey Seller, producer of the exhibition and the hit musical, which opened its Chicago run in 2016.

The massive exhibition, with an audio tour narrated by “Hamilton” creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be housed in a free-standing, football field-sized structure.

“We want our guests to be able to take a journey through Alexander Hamilton’s life, through his eyes,” Seller said during a Chicago visit in May to announce the exhibition’s plans. “They’ll start at St. Croix at the trading post desk where Alexander worked as a 15-year-old. As he works through the various stages of his life, the exhibit takes you there. It leads you to his moving to New York City, going through the Revolutionary War, establishing our [country’s] entire financial system. … It ends on the hilltops in Weehawken, New Jersey, where he meets his sad end with Aaron Burr. Outside of what ‘Hamilton’ the musical portrays, we wanted to do more to expand the history of Hamilton and the history of the founding of our country.”