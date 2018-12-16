‘High risk’ woman missing from Near North Side

Police are looking for a woman who is missing from the Near North Side and is considered to be “high risk.”

Cecilea “CC” Hall, 30, was last seen about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Erie Street and North Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.

Hall is described as a 5-foot white woman weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a heart on her upper chest, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray and green jacket, a black shirt, black leggings, black boots and glasses with black frames, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives (312) 747-8380.