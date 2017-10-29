Highland Park nail salon robbed at gunpoint

A nail salon was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in north suburban Highland Park.

Police responded about 4 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at The Nail Shop & Spa in the 400 block of Roger Williams Avenue, according to Highland Park police.

The only employee working said four to five people — one armed with a handgun — entered the store, demanded cash and stole the employee’s cellphone before fleeing, police said. A dark-blue minivan was seen speeding away from the area.

No one was injured and no customers were in the store during the robbery, police said.

The suspects were described as black males, possible teenagers, with thin builds, police said. They wore black masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Highland Park police at (847) 432-7730.