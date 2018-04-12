Home catches fire with 6 inside, roof collapses in Lawndale

Firefighters responded to a fire about 9:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Millard. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A roof collapsed during a fire Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The fire broke out in a two-story residence with five adults and one child inside about 9:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Millard, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the still and box alarm and found a fire raging in the rear of the building on the first and second floor. It was put out by 9:39 p.m., officials said, but started again around midnight, officials said.

The Chicago Building Department was called in due to reports of “a dangerous and open building with bad back porches,” the department said in a statement on Twitter.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:10 a.m. The Department of Human Services was on scene to assist the six residents who were displaced.