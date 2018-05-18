Homes burglarized in Marquette Park: police

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to homes in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Six burglaries have been reported in the past two weeks, police said. One or more people have been prying open rear doors and windows to enter homes and steal items.

The incidents happened:

about 9:30 p.m. May 5 in the 3100 block of West Marquette Road;

about 9 a.m. May 7 in the 7000 block of South Claremont Avenue;

about 7:30 p.m. May 9 in the 7200 block of South Albany Avenue;

about 6:30 p.m. may 11 in the 7300 block of South Rockwell Street;

about 10:30 a.m. May 14 in the 7100 block of South Artesian Avenue; and

about 10 p.m. May 15 in the 7000 block of South Artesian Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (312) 747-8380.