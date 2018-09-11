Washington, DC, declares state of emergency head of Hurricane Florence

People hurry to board up in anticipation of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina. | Getty

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mayor of Washington, D.C., has declared a state of emergency as the nation’s capital prepares for heavy rains, flooding and power outages related to Hurricane Florence.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the move Tuesday morning, describing it as a necessary step to “ensure we have the resources and support” to handle several days of torrential rain.

Several public events and street festivals scheduled for this weekend have been canceled, and Bowser advised Washington residents to stock up on groceries and batteries and make sure their prescriptions are filled.

City officials say the primary dangers to residents will come from flash flooding and power lines downed by falling tree branches.

RELATED: Carolinas brace for extremely dangerous Hurricane Florence