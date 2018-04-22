NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville say three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, of Morton, Illinois. They said they named him as a suspect because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

 

Police said the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black pants and a coat. A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.