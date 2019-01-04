Impaired driver totals car in Riverside

An impaired driver crashed at the intersection of 31st and First Avenue in Riverside. | photo provided by Riverside police

A driver who admitted to smoking “a lot of cannabis” slammed his vehicle into another Wednesday night at a red light in west suburban Riverside, according to police.

Tyler J. Plunkett, 24, of Brookfield, was driving about 11 p.m. when he crashed into the rear of a Chevy Equinox at the intersection of First Avenue and 31st Street, Riverside police said in a statement.

Police said there was no indication Plunkett used his brakes before the crash.

Plunkett was hospitalized for a head injury, and was released into police custody Thrusday morning, police said.

The driver of the Chevy was treated by paramedics at the scene and refused transport, police said. The driver’s front seat passenger refused medical treatment, police said.

Plunkett admitted to officers that he drank alcohol, smoked “a lot of cannabis” and ingested Xanax before the crash, according to police, who said he failed a sobriety test.

Plunkett was charged with driving under the influence, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and possession of cannabis, police said.

Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said the investigation was ongoing.