Intoxicated man wounded in shooting treated in Wicker Park

An intoxicated man who was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning was treated for his injury at a medical center in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was shot in the right leg at 9:37 a.m. and was highly intoxicated, being unable to recall where the shooting occurred, according to Chicago Police.

He went to Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, police said.