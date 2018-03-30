12 killed, 1,000 hurt in Israel-Gaza clashes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Palestinian Health Ministry says the death toll in Gaza has risen to twelve, with 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire along the border with Israel and a farmer killed by pre-dawn tank fire in a separate incident.

In the deadliest day in Gaza since last fall, the ministry added that at least 1,000 Palestinians were injured Friday by tear gas, live rounds and rubber-coated steel pellets fired by Israeli forces.

The clashes erupted as thousands of Palestinians marched toward the border, including some who threw stones, drawing Israeli fire.

The border protests were called for by the militant Hamas group that rules the coastal strip.

The Israeli military says Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at Israeli forces on Friday who then retaliated with tear gas and fire at “main instigators.”