Prosecutors want at least 96 years for Jason Van Dyke

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke with his defense attorneys Elizabeth Fleming and Daniel Herbert attend a post conviction hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Friday, December 14, 2018. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/pool

Prosecutors say that Jason Van Dyke must serve at least 96 years in prison for the murder of Laquan McDonald, according to court documents.

A brief filed by Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon ahead of Van Dyke’s sentencing hearing Friday argues that Van Dyke, who in October was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, must serve a minimum of six years on each count of aggravated battery — with each six-year term running back to back.

Legal experts think Judge Vincent Gaughan is unlikely to give Van Dyke a sentence anywhere near that long, but debate on how long Van Dyke’s minimum and maximum prison time has been unusually divided.

Van Dyke would have to serve at least 85 percent of whatever sentence he is assigned for an aggravated battery count. McMahon argued that the law requires consecutive sentences on each count, since each gunshot caused serious bodily harm to the 17-year-old McDonald.

At trial, a medical examiner said that each wound McDonald suffered contributed to the blood loss that ultimately killed McDonald. A defense expert argued that one gunshot in particular, which tore through an artery in McDonald’s heart, likely caused him to bleed to death almost immediately, though doctors at Mount Sinai hospital performed surgery on McDonald in an attempt to revive him.

McDonald’s lawyers also filed a brief on the prison time they think Van Dyke could receive, but the document was not immediately available at the Cook County Clerk’s Office. Van Dyke’s lawyers are expected to argue that the veteran police officer is eligible for a probation-only sentence, based on the punishments allowed for his conviction on the second-degree murder count.

Van Dyke has been lodged at a county jail in the Quad Cities area since shortly after his guilty verdict was issued in October.

