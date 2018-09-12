Jury selection continues in Van Dyke case as defense pushes hard to move trial

Attorney Daniel Herbert speaks before the judge as his client, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, listens in during the hearing on the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building last month. | Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune pool photo

Jury selection is expected to continue Wednesday morning in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial as his defense attorneys continue to aggressively push to move the case out of Cook County, arguing there’s no way the Chicago cop can get a fair trial.

So far, five people — two men and three women — have been picked for the jury, a quicker pace than many expected for such a high-profile case. One of the jurors, a man in his 60s, said he had not even seen the now infamous video of Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014 as the teen, armed with a knife, appeared to be walking away from him.

Van Dyke’s defense attorneys have filed several motions asking for the trial to be moved, and they could still opt to waive Van Dyke’s right to a jury trial and have Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan decide the case alone.

On Wednesday morning, Gaughan pushed Herbert for a decision on whether he was going for a bench or jury trial. Herbert said he wanted a decision first on whether the trial would be moved, and the judge relented, with jury selection continuing.

In an unusual argument, Van Dyke’s attorneys are claiming that jurors cannot be impartial because they know that if they acquit Van Dyke, the city of Chicago will riot.

Van Dyke’s attorneys also argue that he can’t get a fair trial because of the massive, negative pretrial publicity in the case and they point to the protesters outside the courthouse that potential jurors have faced as they walked into court.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Van Dyke’s attorneys introduced an email they received from a woman who says her husband was called to jury duty on Monday and received an inflammatory flyer from Van Dyke protesters as he walked into court. It’s unclear if the man was a potential juror for Van Dyke or some other case.

While the defense attorneys redacted the woman’s email address from the court filing, they appeared to err and leave her full name and phone number in. The judge in the case has been strict about not revealing the last names of potential jurors in the case and has promised to fine attorneys who do so.

Loading...