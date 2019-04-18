Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of murdering 7-year-old girl

Cook County jurors Thursday began deliberations in the trial of a man accused of gunning down 7-year-old Heaven Sutton.

Jerrell Dorsey was one of two gunmen who opened fire on rival gang members on a North Austin street on a hot June night in 2012, spraying bullets at their target and striking Heaven, who had been selling candy and snow cones at a makeshift concession stand her mother ran on the sidewalk in front of her house, prosecutors said.

Seated in the front row of the courtroom gallery, Sutton’s mother, Ashake Banks, Thursday wore a Cubs jersey trimmed in pink, her daughter’s favorite color. Heaven’s name was stitched across the back of the shirt in pink letters over a pink numeral seven.

As Assistant State’s Attorney Karin Swanson described the bullet’s path — through Heaven’s back, into her heart and lungs — Banks, moaned softly and shook her head.

Over the course of four days of testimony, jurors heard from Banks and Heaven’s brother about the chaotic moments after two men emerged from a gangway and opened fire on bystanders enjoying a warm summer night on the 1700 block of North Luna Street.

Swanson played an excerpt of video of Dorsey’s interrogation, and noted that Dorsey had admitted to being at the scene with fellow gang member Lance Sims. He allegedly admitted carrying a gun, and following Sims into a gangway.

“The only thing he doesn’t admit is that he took that gun and shot that night,” Swanson said. “You see on that tape. (But) he didn’t want to take responsibility for that 7-year-old girl.”

Dorsey sat, impassive, beside his lawyer, Michael Walsh. In his closing arguments, Walsh pointed out that there was no physical evidence tying Dorsey to the crime: police never found the murder weapon, and shell casings from two weapons had no fingerprints or DNA on them.

Walsh questioned whether eyewitnesses would have been able to see Dorsey on the street at night time, or tell him apart from Sims, who never was charged in Sutton’s murder.

Walsh disputed that there had been a “plan” to shoot at anyone, and that Dorsey had been following Sims out of a gangway between alleys when a gunfight erupted, implying that Sims was the shooter.

“What this case comes down to is are you going to find Mr. Dorsey accountable for the actions of someone else?” Walsh said.

The defense lawyer urged jurors not to let the horror of a child’s murder move them to convict Dorsey in a circumstantial case.

“You have to put your emotions aside and you have to look at this case,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to. We’re sorry for the loss of Heaven Sutton.”

Prosecutors said that Dorsey and Sims were members of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang, and had gone out the night Sutton was shot looking for their rivals in the Insane Mafia Vice Lords, who had shot at and wounded Sims weeks earlier.

The two gunmen had been targeting Antwan Monroe and his brother, Marquis, and managed to shoot Marquis in the leg. Antwan Monroe testified before a grand jury in the weeks after the shooting, but on the witness stand this week recanted his identification of Dorsey as the shooter, as did another witness who had named Dorsey as the shooter.

Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Ricci attributed the men’s changing statements to guilt over the death of a young girl, that morphed into fear of gang reprisal during the seven years it took for the case to go to trial.

“They should care. (Sutton) is dead because of them,” she said. “They don’t care now… they want to go out on the street and say ‘We didn’t identify (Dorsey).'”