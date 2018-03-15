Jury finds for Zion police officer who shot boy, 17, twice in back, killing him

Zion police officer Eric Hill leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse last week after testifying in the civil case in the shooting death of Justus Howell. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jurors in Chicago on Thursday rejected claims that a Zion police officer doctored the scene after shooting a 17-year-old teen in the back, killing him, and found in favor of the officer and the city of Zion in a civil suit brought by the boy’s family.

Officer Eric Hill fatally shot 17-year-old Justus Howell twice in the back on April 4, 2015. Hill said the boy turned during a chase and pointed a gun at him. Howell’s family insisted Hill doctored the scene of the shooting and lied about it.

In the courtroom, Howell’s family listened quietly to the verdict and were clearly disappointed.

A surveillance camera captured the shooting from a distance. It became a central piece of evidence in a lawsuit brought by Howell’s family that went to trial this month at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Lawyers for both sides said it supported their version of events.

There is no dispute that Howell had a gun with him at the time of the shooting. In May 2015, Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim announced that Hill was justified when he fired his gun at Howell. Nerheim said video evidence — viewed frame-by-frame — showed that Howell turned slightly and had a gun in his hand during the chase. Nerheim’s decision sparked protests.

The incident began when Howell got into a fight while trying to buy a gun. It was roughly 2 p.m., and Hill was called to the residential neighborhood after someone reported gunfire. Hill pulled into an alley between the 2300 blocks of Gilead and Galilee. That’s when he crossed paths with Howell, who began to run.

Hill and other officers pursued Howell. And Hill’s lawyer said Hill found himself in “a bad situation” because he believed Howell was armed, desperate to get away and likely to cross paths with another officer. The lawyer said Hill told Howell to “stop” and “drop the gun.”

The gun was later found by the boy’s body. Lawyers for Howell’s family alleged Hill took it out of Howell’s pocket.