Jussie Smollett lawyers: Don’t appoint special prosecutor to probe Foxx’s office

Lawyers for Jussie Smollett don’t want a special prosecutor to investigate how the “Empire” actor’s case was handled by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Smollett’s Los Angeles-based lawyers on Thursday filed a motion opposing former state Appellate Court Judge Sheila O’Brien’s request to have a special prosecutor to probe the abrupt dismissal last month of criminal charges against the actor for allegedly staging a fake hate crime attack near his Streeterville apartment.

Smollett’s lawyers argue that state law does not allow for the appointment of a special prosecutor unless there is a pending case, and Smollett’s case was dismissed on March 26.

“At the time Ms. O’Brien filed her petition… there was no longer a criminal case pending against Mr. Smollett, as this court had already dismissed the case and sealed the records appropriately,” attorneys Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian wrote, adding in a footnote that “our research discloses no cases in which a court has authorized the appointment of a special prosecutor after a case has been dismissed and the records sealed.”

The motion does not mention a separate petition for a special prosecutor filed by Saani Mohammed, who quit his job at the state’s attorney’s office in March. O’Brien also has requested that a judge from a jurisdiction outside Cook County make the call on whether to appoint a special prosecutor.

Smollett’s lawyers also said that a special prosecutor’s investigation would duplicate the efforts of the Cook County Office of the Independent Inspector General, which last week launched a probe of the Smollett case

“The appointment of a special prosecutor would result in a duplication of effort at the expense of taxpayers,” the petition states.

“Any investigation by a special prosecutor would be entirely duplicative of the investigation already ongoing by the Inspector General’s Office. Such an investigation would constitute a waste of judicial time and resources. And a judicial investigation bye a special prosecutor can be extremely costly for taxpayers. cites $31 million to $35 million spent on Mueller probe.

The records in the Smollett matter were ordered sealed properly by the court on March 26, 2019… Ms. O’Brien’s petition fails to present a compelling reason or even good cause to justify the unsealing of confidential, sealed records.”