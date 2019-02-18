Jussie Smollett will not meet with Chicago Police today: lawyer

Jussie Smollett will not meet with Chicago police on Monday to discuss the ongoing investigation of a reported attack on the “Empire” star, a spokesman for his attorney said.

“There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today. Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate,” an e-mailed statement from public relations consultant Anne Kavanagh reads. “Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today.”

The announcement comes a day after Smollett’s newly hired attorney, Todd S. Pugh, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the actor expected “to [be] back online tomorrow with the investigators.”

Pugh said on Sunday that a possible sit-down with investigators would depend on “scheduling availability.”

After the police department spent weeks saying Smollett was the victim of a possible hate crime last month in Streeterville, investigators may now be probing whether Smollett paid two brothers he knew from “Empire” to stage the attack, law enforcement sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.