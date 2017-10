Kinzie Street Bridge to close for inspection Friday

The Kinzie Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for an inspection Friday morning and early afternoon.

The bridge, which carries Kinzie traffic over the North Branch of the Chicago River, will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be rerouted via Desplaines Street, Lake Street, Wacker Drive and LaSalle Street, CDOT said.