City treasurer not running for re-election — or for mayor, either

Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers listens as Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers the 2016 budget address to the Chicago City Council at City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. File Photo.| Ashlee Rezin/For the Sun-Times

City Treasurer Kurt Summers isn’t running for re-election and won’t be jumping into the mayor’s race, he announced Tuesday.

“I believe the best opportunity for me to serve in this next chapter will be outside of elected office; however, my focus on serving Chicago and addressing issues of economic disinvestment and lack of capital access will continue to be at the forefront of my work,” Summers said in a statement. “As I continue to serve as your City Treasurer over these next seven months, I look forward to driving more value and more investment for all Chicagoans and doing my part to shape the future of our city for the years to come.”

Summers didn’t say, specifically, what he plans to do after he steps down from office.

Last month, Summers launched a website for would-be voters to weigh in on his potential mayoral bid.

At the time, a spokesperson for Summers called the site “[Summers’] version of an exploratory committee.”

“He’s at a point right now where he’s listening to people, so he can make an informed decision,” the spokesperson said. “He wants to hear from all people.”

Summers is a former chief of staff to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. He is also a former senior vice president at GCM Grosvenor, the financial firm run by Michael Sacks, a top donor to Emanuel.

In late September, State Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin (D-10th) announced she was forming an exploratory committee to decide whether to run for city treasurer.

“As the daughter of a single mother, I learned early in life what it’s like to live on a tight family budget and countless Chicagoans live this struggle every day. I will be their advocate and make sure Chicago’s financial institutions are working on their behalf, not the wealthy, corporate interests that prioritize profits over people,” she said in a release.

Conyears-Ervin said she was considering entering the race at the urging of the West Side Black Elected Officials.