City Treasurer Kurt Summers considering mayoral run

Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers has decided not to run for governor and will endorse J.B. Pritzker instead. | Andrea Salcedo/Sun-Times

City Treasurer Kurt Summers has launched a website for would be voters to weigh in on his potential mayoral bid.

A spokesperson for Summers called the site “[Summers’] version of an exploratory committee.”

“He’s at a point right now where he’s listening to people so he can make an informed decision,” the spokesperson said. “He wants to hear from all people.”

Summers is a former chief of staff to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. He is also a former senior vice president at GCM Grosvenor, the financial firm run by Michael Sacks, a top donor to Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Preckwinkle is eyeing her own bid for mayor among others.