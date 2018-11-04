Man fatally struck by vehicle in Lake in the Hills

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. at Algonquin and Crystal Lake roads, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

David Popovich, 53, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died the next day at 1:50 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. Popovich lived about a block away from where he was struck.

An autopsy Sunday found Popovich died from multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

Lake in the Hills police did not immediately respond to a request for details.