Lake Shore Drive near 41st Street to close for overnight bridge installation

The installation of a new pedestrian bridge will shut down Lake Shore Drive Wednesday and Thursday night near 41st Street on the South Side.

Lake Shore Drive between 39th Street/Oakwood Boulevard and 47th Street will be closed while bridge cables are installed, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Southbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and northbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., CDOT said.

Motorists traveling north should follow the detour west onto 47th Street, north onto Cottage Grove Avenue, East onto Oakwood Boulevard and back onto Lake Shore Drive.

Those driving south should head west on Oakwood Boulevard, south on Cottage Grove Avenue, east on 47th Street and back to Lake Shore Drive, CDOT said.