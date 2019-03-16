Lane closures planned on Michigan Avenue Bridge next week

Daily lane closures will be in place on the Michigan Avenue Bridge next week to allow crews to work on lighting.

The southbound curbside lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday on both levels of the bridge, the Chicago Department of Transportation wrote in a statement. Work could continue into Friday, depending on the weather.

Other lanes of traffic will be open but there may still be congestion on the bridge, CDOT said. Drivers may use State Street or Columbus Drive as detours.