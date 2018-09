Van Dyke Trial Day 9: Prosecutors prepare for a third day of witnesses

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens in during the hearing for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building last month. | Antonio Perez| Chicago Tribune pool

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon and his team are expected to begin calling witnesses for a third day Wednesday as they continue to make their case against Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan asked attorneys to be in the courtroom by 9 a.m.

Here’s a video recap of Tuesday’s testimony from Sun-Times reporters Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm, who have been covering the trial since it began:

Loading...