‘Large amount of tools’ stolen in Logan Square garage burglaries: police

Police are warning residents about someone breaking into garages and stealing tools earlier this month in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each burglary, someone has forced entry to a residential garage and taken “a large amount of hand and power tools,” according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent break-in happened Tuesday in the 2900 block of North Gresham, police said. Others occurred April 7 in the 3000 block of North Allen and April 2 in the 2800 block of North Dawson.

No description was available for the suspect, but police said a vehicle was most likely used “due to the large amount of tools taken.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.