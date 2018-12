Man shot in head while inside Little Village home

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7 p.m., the 21-year-old was inside a home with a few other people in the 2400 block of of South Albany Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.

He took himself with a gunshot wound to the head to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police. No one was in custody.