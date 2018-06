Gang member found shot and killed in East Garfield Park yard

A male who was a documented gang member was found shot and killed Saturday morning in a yard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 17-year-old male was shot in the chest and found unresponsive at 7:27 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Carroll, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody for the shooting.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.